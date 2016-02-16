Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Eric Avebury : 29 September 1928-14 February 2016
Following the death of Eric Avebury on Sunday 14th February, we, his family would like to express our sincere thanks to all Eric's friends and colleagues for the lovely messages of condolence, reminiscences and support which are hugely appreciated.
We are planning a Memorial Celebration of his life and work (hopefully in June). If you might be interested in attending such an event, please email victorialubbock@gmail.com.
No flowers please, but donations may be made to Angulimala, the Buddhist Prison Chaplaincy Organisation of which Eric was a long-standing Patron. Account Number: 00004592. Bank sort code: 40-52-40.
Posted by Eric Avebury at 10:21 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment