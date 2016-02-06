Peaceful Friday

Slightly recovered my sleep patterns by having a nap for about two hours in the morning.
This evening I had a whole bath, not just a pretendy wipe down. The careers would no doubt have been horrified if they had seen me get out of the bath by myself with the usual technique of grabbing the bar with my left hand and levering myself up to the rim of the bath and sliding over to the board. I felt totally clean for the first time in weeks.
Tomorrow is the big day when Bhante circumnavigated the M25 and comes off of the Orpington turn, meeting Lyulph at the renovated graveyard and then coming on for a visit at Flodden Road.
