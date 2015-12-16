Wednesday, December 16, 2015

Blood tests


Blood tests: last 8 results
16 9 7 25 18 21 5 18  
Dec Dec Dec Nov Nov Oct Oct Sep Normal
Hb 103 108 79 86 87 107 95 106 130-180
WBC 2.16 1.6 1.3 1.47 1.76 1.8 1.95 2.53 4.5-10.0
N'phils 0.56 0.47 0.44 0.48 0.46 0.57 0.87 1.05 2.0-7
Plt 60 95 107 187 221 202 225 2.41 150-450

Nb Creatinin was 297 compared with normal range 45-120
indicating dehydration, so I'm drinking a lot & will have another
blood test tomorrow. Platelets continue to fall but neutrophils are 
above the level of 0.5 µmol/L described as 'severe neutropenia',

Plan B appears to consist of regular blood transfusions and no
medication to replace the hydroxycarbamide.

Haematologists have written to Professor H  the foremost expert
on myelofibrosis to see whether she has any ideas on treatment.
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)