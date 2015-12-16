|Blood tests: last 8 results
|16
|9
|7
|25
|18
|21
|5
|18
|Dec
|Dec
|Dec
|Nov
|Nov
|Oct
|Oct
|Sep
|Normal
|Hb
|103
|108
|79
|86
|87
|107
|95
|106
|130-180
|WBC
|2.16
|1.6
|1.3
|1.47
|1.76
|1.8
|1.95
|2.53
|4.5-10.0
|N'phils
|0.56
|0.47
|0.44
|0.48
|0.46
|0.57
|0.87
|1.05
|2.0-7
|Plt
|60
|95
|107
|187
|221
|202
|225
|2.41
|150-450
Nb Creatinin was 297 compared with normal range 45-120
indicating dehydration, so I'm drinking a lot & will have another
blood test tomorrow. Platelets continue to fall but neutrophils are
above the level of 0.5 µmol/L described as 'severe neutropenia',
Plan B appears to consist of regular blood transfusions and no
medication to replace the hydroxycarbamide.
Haematologists have written to Professor H the foremost expert
on myelofibrosis to see whether she has any ideas on treatment.
