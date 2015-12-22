Tuesday, December 22, 2015

Bloods December 20


Blood tests: last 8 results
20 16     9     7   25   18   21    5  
 Dec  Dec  Dec Dec Nov Nov Oct Oct Normal
Hb 82 103 108 79 86 87 107 95 130-180
WBC 1.51 2.16 1.6 1.3 1.47 1.76 1.8 1.95 4.5-10.0
N'phils 0.47 0.56 0.47 0.44 0.48 0.46 0.57 0.87 2.0-7
Plt 50 60 95 107 187 221 202 225 150-450

Creatinine 172, still way above normal range 45-120, and sharp falls in Hb, WBC, N'phils and Plt.
Lets hope tomorrow is better or it means two pouches of blood.
