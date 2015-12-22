Bloods December 20

|Blood tests: last 8 results
|20
|16
|9
|7
|25
|18
|21
|5
|Dec
|Dec
|Dec
|Dec
|Nov
|Nov
|Oct
|Oct
|Normal
|Hb
|82
|103
|108
|79
|86
|87
|107
|95
|130-180
|WBC
|1.51
|2.16
|1.6
|1.3
|1.47
|1.76
|1.8
|1.95
|4.5-10.0
|N'phils
|0.47
|0.56
|0.47
|0.44
|0.48
|0.46
|0.57
|0.87
|2.0-7
|Plt
|50
|60
|95
|107
|187
|221
|202
|225
|150-450
Creatinine 172, still way above normal range 45-120, and sharp falls in Hb, WBC, N'phils and Plt.
Lets hope tomorrow is better or it means two pouches of blood.
