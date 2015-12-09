Latest bloods

|Blood tests: last 8 results
|9
|7
|25
|18
|21
|5
|18
|10
|Dec
|Dec
|Nov
|Nov
|Oct
|Oct
|Sep
|Sep
|Normal
|Hb
|108
|79
|86
|87
|107
|95
|106
|81
|130-180
|WBC
|1.6
|1.3
|1.47
|1.76
|1.8
|1.95
|2.53
|2.39
|4.5-10.0
|N'phils
|0.47
|0.44
|0.48
|0.46
|0.57
|0.87
|1.05
|1.02
|2.0-7
|Plt
|95
|107
|187
|221
|202
|225
|2.41
|2.41
|150-450
Haematology outpatients this morning. There wasn't a Plan B, and obviously there was no suggestion of going back onto hydroxycarbamide. The stopgap plan is to have weekly blood tests, with transfusions if the Hb plummets, as it may well do. The neutropenia doesn't seem to have been affected by stopping the hydroxycarbamide, and the doctor, when asked, didn't have any ideas on medication that would increase the level of neutrophils.
There was a suggestion by one of the haematologists who saw me during my 5 days in hospital that myelofibrosis could be transitioning to leukemia, and I had expected this to be confirmed or otherwise by the blood tests. However it wasn't mentioned in my discharge notes, so the evidence is presumably inconclusive.
