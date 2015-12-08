Five days in hospital

Last Thursday I woke up with a fever and severe vomiting and was taken to KCH A&E by ambulance. The infection was later identified as coagulase negative staphylococcus. Anti-emetic stopped the vomiting and a broad spectrum antibiotic dealt with the infection. I had two pouches of blood to deal with neutropenia, see below, and was discharged at 23.00 yesterday evening.
There had been some discussion of a bone marrow biopsy to get a better picture of the number of blasts and fibres in the blood, but in the end the haematologists decided against that course of action because of the risks, and because an extra blood test taken December 10 would be likely to give the information necessary for Plan B to replace hydroxycarbamide. Since that medication had been stopped altogether, there hadn't been a rise in the platelets, the original reason for that drug to be prescribed. On the contrary, Plt fell sharply, and other components also went down. Anyway, I've got a regular haematology outpatients tomorrow morning, so it will be a good opportunity to see whether there is a standard answer to the question of how to deal with the appearance of blasts and fibre.
After first thinking that a bone marrow biopsy would be a good idea, the haematogists have had second thoughts because of the risks attached to the procedure. I'm certainly not sorry its unnecessary because its quite painful, though I didn't say so when it was done for the diagnosis in 2011:
Tuesday morning I was at King's, to have a bone marrow biopsy to help diagnose the myeloproliferative disorder they think I've got. Its a disorder of the blood, the indicator of which was a platelet count which shot up to over 1,000 compared with the normal 500. After a local anaesthetic a needle is stuck into the pelvis on the right side, leaving no apparent side effects apart from bruising.
