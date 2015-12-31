|Blood tests: last 8 results
|29
|24
|20
|16
|9
|7
|25
|18
|Dec
|Dec
|Dec
|Dec
|Dec
|Dec
|Nov
|Nov
|Normal
|Hb
|80
|87
|82
|103
|108
|79
|86
|87
|130-180
|WBC
|1.81
|2.07
|1.51
|2.16
|1.6
|1.3
|1.47
|1.76
|4.5-10.0
|N'phils
|0.8
|0.99
|0.47
|0.56
|0.47
|0.44
|0.48
|0.46
|2.0-7
|Plt
|47
|54
|50
|60
|95
|107
|187
|221
|150-450
These results were before a blood transfusion
|And these were after
