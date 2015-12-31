Thursday, December 31, 2015

Blood tests


Blood tests: last 8 results
29 24 20 16 9 7 25 18
Dec Dec Dec Dec Dec Dec Nov Nov Normal
Hb 80 87 82 103 108 79 86 87 130-180
WBC 1.81 2.07 1.51 2.16 1.6 1.3 1.47 1.76 4.5-10.0
N'phils 0.8 0.99 0.47 0.56 0.47 0.44 0.48 0.46 2.0-7
Plt 47 54 50 60 95 107 187 221 150-450

These results were before a blood transfusion

And these were after











29 29 24 20 16 9 7 25  
Dec Dec Dec Dec Dec Dec Dec Nov Normal
Hb 86 80 87 82 103 108 79 86 130-180
WBC 2.46 1.81 2.07 1.51 2.16 1.6 1.3 1.47 4.5-10.0
N'phils 1.24 0.8 0.99 0.47 0.56 0.47 0.44 0.48 2.0-7
Plt 35 47 54 50 60 95 107 187 150-450



