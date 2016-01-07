Thursday, January 07, 2016
THURSDAY 07 JANUARY 2015
After being unwell for several days at home, yesterday Eric was admitted to a King's College Hospital renal ward. It appears that one of his renal arteries has narrowed and that he may be needing another renal angioplasty to open it up and restore a good blood flow to his kidneys. The platelets in his blood are also very low and should be restored before this procedure, which may take place tomorrow. We hope that he may only be in hospital for a few days. Lindsay Avebury
Posted by Eric Avebury at 1:36 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment