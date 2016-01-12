No Re-stenting today.

Correction to Monday's blog: it was not a Hickman Line, but a PICC line (periphally inserted central catheter) which was yesterday put into Eric’s arm. Roughly the same function as the Hickmann, but in the arm, rather than the chest. Eric was taken down to Radiology dept today, in preparation for his re-stenting, but brought back again as an emergency case came in ahead of him. They will try to book him in again tomorrow, or possibly Thursday.. Eric was cheerful, without a fever, and ate some dinner this evening.
Junior doctors and their supporters were demonstrating outside King’s today. Best of luck to them. Lindsay
