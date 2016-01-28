The search for Self is vain, because it is a search for something that does not exist except as a mythical concept which has had to be taken into the structure of language by common assent. If it is used in any other way than as a fictitious convenience - if it is taken as meaning something real and enduring - it cannot be anything but a stumbling-block to the development of right understanding.
Eric Lubbock, Lord Avebury, b September 29, 1928. Upper Canada College & Balliol College Oxford (BA 1949, boxing blue); Welsh Guards (Second Lieut) 1949-51; Rolls Royce (aero-engine division) 1951-6; Production Engineering 1956-60; Charterhouse Group 1960-2.
MP Orpington 1962-70; Liberal Chief Whip 1963-70;
Chair, Parliamentary Civil Liberties Group 1964-70; Parliamentary Human Rights Group, 1976-1997; Traveller Law Reform Unit; Peru Support Group, 2003-; Cameroon Campaign Group 2003-
Speaker's Conference on Electoral Law 1963-5; Select Committee on Science and Technology, 1968-70; Royal Commission on Standards of Conduct in Public Life, 1974-6
President, Data Processing Management Association, 1972-5; Fluoridation Society, 1972-84; Conservation Society, 1973-83; London Bach Society, 1984-98; ACERT (Advisory Council for Education of Romanies & Travellers) 2001-;TAPOL (Indonesian human rights); Kurdish Human Rights Project;
Patron, Angulimala (Buddhist Prison Chaplaincy), 1992-; Founder, Parliamentarians for East Timor, 1988; Vice-Chair, Parliamentary Group for Tibet; Member, Institution of Mechanical Engineers (MIMechE); Fellow, British Computer Society (FBCS).
