Monday, January 11, 2016
Another day at King's
Eric still in King's. He continues to be treated for an infection but is better than yesterday with little or no temperature, The doctors plan to do an angioplasty, probably on both renal arteries, in a day or so. One is nearly blocked and another going that way. They don't expect any problems. It's discouraging that the renal arteries became blocked again after only two years. Eric had a Hickman line put in his arm, enabling the easier delivery of blood and other fluids in hospital and at home.. Lindsay
Posted by Eric Avebury at 8:28 PM
