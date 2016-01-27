Back in hospital again

Eric was readnitted to King's College Hospital on Tuesday 19 January. Two days later Mr Wilkins performed an angioplasty on both renal arteries, as he did most successfully two years ago. This time, various problems arose post-op. Eric appeared to have had a reaction to the units of blood he was given. Also, his body, particularly his chest, became overloaded with fluids. He developed an infection. All these symtoms are being treated and Eric is beginning to recover, albeit slowly. However, as background to this, Eric's myelofibrosis is now starting to develop into leukaemia.
The family are having talks with the palliative care team ar KCH to arrange for Eric to come home soon and be treated at home. Lindsay.
Wednesday, January 27, 2016
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment