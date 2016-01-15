Friday, January 15, 2016
Home, surprisingly
Eric unexpectedly sent home today. Renal doctors decided that Eric's kidney function had improved greatly, due to rehydration and two units of blood. We are all delighted to have him home, particularly Stripey the cat who won't leave his side. The doctors say they will carry out the procedure to clear his renal arteries on another date, possibly when things quieten down - they seemed to be dealing with a large number of emergency procedures this week. Lindsay
Posted by Eric Avebury at 7:14 PM
