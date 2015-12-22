Tuesday, December 22, 2015

Bloods December 20


Blood tests: last 8 results
20 16 9 7 25 18 21 5
Dec Dec Dec Dec Nov Nov Oct Oct Normal
Hb 82 103 108 79 86 87 107 95 130-180
WBC 1.51 2.16 1.6 1.3 1.47 1.76 1.8 1.95 4.5-10.0
N'phils 0.47 0.56 0.47 0.44 0.48 0.46 0.57 0.87 2.0-7
Plt 50 60 95 107 187 221 202 225 150-450

Creatinine 172, still well above normal range of 15-120. Abnormally high levels of creatinine warn of possible malfunction or failure of the kidneys. It is for this reason that standard blood tests routinely check the amount of creatinine in the blood.
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)