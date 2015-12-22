Bloods December 20

|Blood tests: last 8 results
|20
|16
|9
|7
|25
|18
|21
|5
|Dec
|Dec
|Dec
|Dec
|Nov
|Nov
|Oct
|Oct
|Normal
|Hb
|82
|103
|108
|79
|86
|87
|107
|95
|130-180
|WBC
|1.51
|2.16
|1.6
|1.3
|1.47
|1.76
|1.8
|1.95
|4.5-10.0
|N'phils
|0.47
|0.56
|0.47
|0.44
|0.48
|0.46
|0.57
|0.87
|2.0-7
|Plt
|50
|60
|95
|107
|187
|221
|202
|225
|150-450
Creatinine 172, still well above normal range of 15-120. Abnormally high levels of creatinine warn of possible malfunction or failure of the kidneys. It is for this reason that standard blood tests routinely check the amount of creatinine in the blood.
