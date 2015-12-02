Wednesday, December 02, 2015
Well done Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg says that his $45 billion gift to a new charitable foundation [http://bbc.in/1lvqSqo] will be used to promote equality. UK income inequality is among the highest in the developed world and evidence shows that this is bad for almost everyone, see https://www.equalitytrust.org.uk/. It would be good if our philanthropists would follow the example of donors in the US and do more to combat inequality, but it should also be an explicit goal of our Government's policy
Posted by Eric Avebury at 1:08 PM
